PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 6th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEXNY remained flat at $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
