PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 6th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS:PEXNY remained flat at $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

