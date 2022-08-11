Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $14,719.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.