Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,494. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
