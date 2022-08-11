Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,494. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.