Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Michael Patrick Miller Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Puma Biotechnology

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

