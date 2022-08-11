Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,493,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,109. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 175.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 425,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 157.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $10.00 target price on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

