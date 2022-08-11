Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Purplebricks Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PURP opened at GBX 16.38 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.50 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £50.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Pindar acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

