PUTinCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $5,870.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,183.83 or 1.00103548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00049117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027594 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001419 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

