Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

