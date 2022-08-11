Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tyson Foods, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

