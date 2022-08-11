Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.