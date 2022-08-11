Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

