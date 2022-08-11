Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

APLS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $282,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

