Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered by B. Riley

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Trading Up 14.7 %

NCMI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 88,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

