Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.7 %

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NMFC stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider Joseph Hartswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,308.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

