Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Reduced by William Blair

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.30 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.