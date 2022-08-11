Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Redfin Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Redfin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.