Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

