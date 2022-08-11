Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.56 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,812,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

