Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,812,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
