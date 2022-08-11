QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.03

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.03 and traded as low as $30.00. QNB shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

QNB Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

QNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

