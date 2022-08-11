Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,355,245 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a market cap of £19.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.78.

Insider Activity at Quadrise Fuels International

About Quadrise Fuels International

In related news, insider Andy Morrison purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

