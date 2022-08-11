Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys stock opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,147,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $17,777,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $17,754,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

