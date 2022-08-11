Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.0-489.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.18 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %

Qualys stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 366,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,566. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $624,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

