QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.64

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.64 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 9966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
