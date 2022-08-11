QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.64

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.64 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 9966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

