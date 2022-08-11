Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Qumu Trading Up 4.7 %

QUMU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 145,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,899. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qumu

About Qumu

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

