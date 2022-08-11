Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 4.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,675,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.