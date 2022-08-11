Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 143,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.77, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Radware by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

