Rage Fan Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,643.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $102,455.40 and approximately $11,643.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
