Rage Fan Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,643.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $102,455.40 and approximately $11,643.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

