Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.18. 60,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,891,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

