RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $48.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 8,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

