Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £148.16 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,852 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £148.16 ($179.02).
Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.3 %
RAT stock opened at GBX 1,856 ($22.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,790.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,938.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,916.86.
Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
Read More
