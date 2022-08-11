Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £148.16 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,852 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £148.16 ($179.02).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.3 %

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,856 ($22.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,790.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,938.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,916.86.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.08).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

