Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $302,989.36 and approximately $15,754.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,768.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.85 or 0.07771306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00171642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00254835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00677363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00587772 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.