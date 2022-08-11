Raymond James Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BDT traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.08. 30,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,933. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

