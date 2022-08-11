Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 339.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 58,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,979. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

