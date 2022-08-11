Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 339.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 58,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,979. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
