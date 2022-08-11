Raze Network (RAZE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $949,220.51 and approximately $51,238.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
About Raze Network
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
