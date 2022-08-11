RChain Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $65,130.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,421.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00130228 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036523 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00066697 BTC.
RChain Profile
RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
