Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$60.00.

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00.

7/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00.

7/26/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

7/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

7/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

7/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.

7/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00.

6/29/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Teck Resources had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

6/15/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 492,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

