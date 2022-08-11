Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $80.83. 2,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.