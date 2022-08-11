Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $80.83. 2,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
