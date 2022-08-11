Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $380.45

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.45 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.49). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.53), with a volume of 555,137 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The firm has a market cap of £931.84 million and a PE ratio of 974.48.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

Redde Northgate Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.47%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

(Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

