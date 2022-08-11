Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Redwire Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 354,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Redwire has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Redwire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

