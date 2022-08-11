Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Redwire Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 354,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Redwire has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Insider Transactions at Redwire
In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
