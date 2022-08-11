renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 7.4% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $24,322.28 or 1.00012046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,243 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

