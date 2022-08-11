Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.45

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.45 and traded as high as $32.67. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 26,799 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

About Rentokil Initial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1285 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

