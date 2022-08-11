Replimune Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

REPL stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.46.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $50,131.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,494.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $334,096. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

