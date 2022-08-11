Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $137.43 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Request has a market capitalization of $137.43 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

