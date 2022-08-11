Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/1/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/1/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

7/6/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/6/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/27/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 138 ($1.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/21/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 162 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 119.78 ($1.45) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

