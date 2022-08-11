Research Analysts Set Expectations for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.69). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $521.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

