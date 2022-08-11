Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MWA opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

