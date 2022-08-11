Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 5%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 1,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 57,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 23,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 23,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,886.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,827 shares of company stock worth $820,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
