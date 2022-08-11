Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 41,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,942. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

