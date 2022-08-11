Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.08.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$83.09. The company has a market cap of C$23.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.85%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

