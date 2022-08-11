Reviewing Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 5.01% 152.18% 4.99% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 2 0 2.33 Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

81.9% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Brenmiller Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $702.50 million 0.97 $30.89 million $0.29 26.59 Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 147.36 N/A N/A N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats Brenmiller Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

